NEW DELHI Jan 27 Passengers on a
Kathmandu-bound aircraft of India's Jet Airways were
forced to evacuate minutes before take-off from New Delhi on
Wednesday due to a security alert, the second such incident this
week on the same flight.
The plane's doors were closed and it was ready for take-off
when the alert was raised, according to a Jet Airways
spokesman. All 122 passengers and seven crew members were asked
to leave the plane and security agencies were investigating.
The incident comes two days after the same Jet Airways'
Delhi-Kathmandu 9W 260 flight was delayed due to a security
scare, but investigations later found nothing unusual.
"It is the same flight. This is something that doesn't
happen normally," a company spokesman said.
Police at Delhi's international airport were not immediately
available for comment on what caused the security scare. Indian
media said police received an anonymous call warning bombs were
on two aircraft.
The other aircraft, operated by Air India, was also
headed to Nepal's capital Kathmandu. The plane was taken to a
bay area and security personnel screened the baggage, the
company said on its Twitter account.
Security was been beefed up across India this week because
of Tuesday's Republic Day parade, at which French President
Francois Hollande was the guest of honour.
