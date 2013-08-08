Ground staff guide a Jet Airways aircraft towards a gate on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/files

NEW DELHI Jet Airways(JET.NS), in which Abu Dhabi's Etihad is buying a minority stake, reported its second consecutive quarterly loss on lower income from operations.

Jet posted a net loss of 3.55 billion rupees for its fiscal first quarter to end-June, compared with a net profit of 247 million rupees reported a year earlier.

Jet recently won a key regulatory approval for its deal to sell a 24 percent stake to Etihad for $379 million, which will be the biggest foreign investment in the Indian civil aviation sector after ownership rules were relaxed. The companies, which need some more approvals, are yet to close the deal.

