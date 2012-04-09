(Repeats story issued on Saturday)
NEW DELHI, April 7 Jewellers in India called off
their three-week-old strike on Saturday, an industry official
said, on assurances from Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee that
the government would consider scrapping a budget proposal to
levy excise duty on unbranded jewellery.
"The strike has been called off today onwards. We will be
starting our shops from tomorrow," said Kumar Jain, vice
chairman of the Mumbai Jewellers Association.
The wedding season is at its peak in India, with Akshaya
Tritiya, one of the biggest gold buying festivals later in the
month, making the period crucial for jewellers.
Jain said the strike would resume on May 11 if the tax
rollback does not materialise.
The strike was staged to protest against an excise levy on
unbranded jewellery of 0.3 percent, and a tax collected at
source on transactions worth more than 200,000 rupees ($3,900).
The annual budget also doubled import duty on gold to 4 percent.
The moves were game-changers for the $200 billion a year
jewellery industry and experts had predicted they could cut
gold imports by a third to 655 tonnes in 2012, allowing China to
overtake India as the biggest gold importer.
The strike by jewellers resulted in a loss of 200 billion
rupees ($3.92 billion), according to industry officials.
($1 = 51.0750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by
Nick Macfie)