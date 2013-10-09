NEW DELHI Oct 9 Jewellery exports from India are likely to revive going ahead, Trade Secretary S.R. Rao said on Wednesday, adding government curbs on imports of non-essential items have been effective.

India, the biggest buyer of bullion, has been trying to boost exports of jewellery and limit imports of gold -- its biggest non-essential import -- after the trade deficit surged to a record in the last fiscal year.

India shipped out $2.68 billion worth of gold jewellery in value terms from April to August, down 59.4 percent on the year ago period, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), a trade body, said on Sept. 24.

The trade ministry is expected to announce financial incentives for jewellery exporters by end-October, Rao said on Sept. 27. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar & Anurag Kotoky; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar)