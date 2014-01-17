MUMBAI Exports of gold jewellery from India in December dropped 30.4 percent from a year ago to $443.19 million, an industry body said on Friday.

Gold jewellery exports from April to December fell 51.5 percent to $4.92 billion, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

India, which is fighting hard to reduce its current account deficit, has brought in measures to restrict imports of gold -- its second-biggest import item after oil -- which has affected the jewellery sector.

The measures included a rule that said 20 percent of all the gold shipped in must be turned around and exported as jewellery.

