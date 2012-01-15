* Indian gold jewellery demand to gather pace in 2012
* Gitanjali Gems sees revenue up 35 pct next financial year
* Gitanjali to boost promotion of its Italian brands
By Svetlana Kovalyova
VICENZA,Italy, Jan 15 Gold jewellery
demand in India, a major global market, is estimated to have
risen 5 to 7 percent in 2011 and is set to grow a further 10 to
15 percent this year with bullion prices falling back after
recent gains, the head of India's biggest jewellery retailer
said on Sunday.
India's jewellery demand dropped 26 percent in the third
quarter of 2011 to 125.3 tonnes, hit by strong price swings and
a weaker rupee, the industry-funded World Gold Council has said.
Mehul Choksi, managing director of India's jewellery retail
giant Gitanjali Gems, brushed off concerns that a
slowing of his country's economic growth may put brakes on
jewellery consumer demand.
"For the whole year we will end up with a 5-7 percent volume
growth ... (In 2012) I expect, as the prices of gold come down,
it will once again catch up the momentum and will grow in volume
by 10-15 percent, " Choksi told Reuters in an interview on
Sunday at an international jewellery fair.
Strong jewellery demand is expected to help Gitanjali group
boost its revenues by about 35 percent in the new financial year
which will start in March from the $2 billion made in the
current year, Choksi said.
BOOSTING ITALIAN BRANDS
Gitanjali has been looking around to further expand its
portfolio of Italian jewellery brands, which at present numbers
six after the company last year bought four Italian jewellers,
Stefan Hafner, IO Si, Porrati and Nouvelle Bague.
Choksi said a new acquisition may be made this year if he
finds a complementary brand or product line in Italy. He
declined to comment on reports in Italian media that Gitanjali
was among potential buyers for Italian goldsmith Unoaerre.
Gitanjali plans to expand sales of its Italian brands in the
Far East with the opening of distribution centres in China,
Singapore and Japan in the next few months and is also
interested in expanding on the markets in Russia, Kazakhstan and
the Middle East, he said.
To help promote its Italian brands around the world
Gitanjali has engaged Concetta Lanciaux, who used to advise
Bernard Arnault, the head of the world's biggest luxury group
LVMH, Choksi said.
The Indian group, which has recently bought Chinese
jewellery maker Grown Aim and British jewellery distribution
company Alfred Terry, does not plan to buy any more jewellers
outside Italy, he said.
"We very strongly believe that only one jewellery design can
be universal for the whole world, which is Italian jewellery,"
he said.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)