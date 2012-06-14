MUMBAI, June 15 Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has made a fortune and attracted a large following in India with his bold bets on domestic stocks. Many call him 'India's Warren Buffett'. Unlike the famed Omaha investor, Jhunjhunwala is a fan of leverage, which perhaps best defines his investment strategy. Following are the top six holdings held by Jhunjhunwala, based on stock exchange filings. COMPANY STAKE (%) YTD PERFORMANCE (to June 13) (%) Aptech 32.19 +10.6 A2Z Maintenance 19.10 +20.5 Viceroy Hotels 11.2 +42.4 Autoline Inds 10.25 +73.4 Zen Technologies 10.1 +17.7 Titan Industries 10.0 +27.5 For comparison, the NSE index, or Nifty, is up 10.7 percent so far this year. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi and Madhura Karnik; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)