MUMBAI, Feb 10 Jindal Power Ltd, a unit of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, is planning to raise 1.5 billion rupees ($30.3 million) through bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. The firm will issue 2-year bonds, with a put/call option at the end of six months, at 10.55 percent, said the source. Kotak Mahindra Bank is the sole arranger of the deal, the source said.