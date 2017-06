Dec 16 Morgan Stanley has downgraded India's Jindal Steel and Power to equal-weight from overweight and reduced target price to 535 rupees from 650 rupees citing project delays and falling return on equity.

"We expect delays on the 1,350 MW power project and steel project in the next 3-4 quarters, disappointing the street," said Morgan Stanley in a note.

The bank says that medium-term earnings drivers are dissipating for the company from both the power and steel divisions.

On Thursday, shares of Jindal Steel and Power ended 1.23 percent higher at 528.50 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)