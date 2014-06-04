NEW DELHI, June 4 India's JSW Steel Ltd will import 500,000 tonnes of iron ore by end-June or July, a top official told Reuters on Wednesday, it's biggest monthly shipment as international ore prices fall and domestic supply remains suppressed.

"We have placed an order already and if this trend continues, we will have to keep importing," said Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director of India's third-largest steelmaker.

India's biggest iron ore producer NMDC Ltd has raised ore prices by up to 9 percent in June, two officials told Reuters, the first increase in five months as supply has been cut by a temporary ban on some mines in Odisha state. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)