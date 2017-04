NEW DELHI, July 9 JSW Steel Ltd, India's third-largest maker of the alloy, will import 6 million tonnes of iron ore this fiscal year compared with no shipments a year earlier due to production cutbacks at home, a top official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company will also raise imports of coking coal after shipping in up to 8 million tonnes in the fiscal year ended March 31, JSW's Joint Managing Director Seshagiri Rao said. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)