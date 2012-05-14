Workers lift a vase containing liquid steel to make textile machinery parts inside a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI JSW Steel (JSTL.NS), India's No. 3 steelmaker, expects sales and production to rise for the fiscal year that started in April, Chairman Sajjan Jindal told reporters.

The company expects to sell 9 million tonnes of steel in the current fiscal year, compared with 7.8 million tonnes in 2011/12. Production is expected to rise to 8.5 million tonnes this fiscal year compared with 7.5 million tonnes a year ago.

Earlier on Monday, JSW reported net profit of 7.7 billion rupees for the quarter ended March 2012 compared with 7.94 billion rupees a year ago.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)