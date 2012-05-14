MUMBAI May 14 JSW Steel, India's No.
3 steelmaker, expects sales and production to rise for the
fiscal year that started in April, Chairman Sajjan Jindal told
reporters.
The company expects to sell 9 million tonnes of steel in the
current fiscal year, compared with 7.8 million tonnes in
2011/12. Production is expected to rise to 8.5 million tonnes
this fiscal year compared with 7.5 million tonnes a year ago.
Earlier on Monday, JSW reported net profit of 7.7 billion
rupees for the quarter ended March 2012 compared with 7.94
billion rupees a year ago.
