NEW DELHI, March 21 India's third-largest steel maker JSW Steel expects its coking coal imports to be around 12-14 million tonnes in 2013/14, largely unchanged from this year, its chief executive said on Thursday at a conference.

"Next fiscal year also it (coking coal imports) will be around the same (as this fiscal year) as I don't think there would be much increase in our capacity," Vinod Nowal said.

The company imports its coking coal mainly from Australia, South Africa, the United States and Canada.

JSW, in which Japan's JFE Holdings holds a 15 percent stake, has been operating below capacity due to limited availability of iron ore, its key raw material, from Karnataka state, where mining is partially restricted due to ongoing investigations by the top court. (Reporting by Malini Menon; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)