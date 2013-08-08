BRIEF-Subros Ltd approves NCD issue worth up to 1.50 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees
Aug 8 India's Jubilant Life Sciences said late on Wednesday its new drug aimed at treating prostate cancer is expected to enter clinical trials by the end of this year in the United States.
U.S.-based Endo Pharmaceuticals and Jubilant's Bangalore unit are jointly developing the drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the filing for this investigational new drug application, Jubilant said in a statement.
* Says unit completed acquisition of shares of Greatship Global Energy Services Pte. Ltd
Mar 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.42 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.43 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.25 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below.