Indian directory services provider Just Dial said on Wednesday it has filed fresh regulatory papers for an initial public offer (IPO), after earlier shelving a public offer.

Just Dial plans to sell 9.55 million shares in the IPO, it said in a statement. The Indian units of Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are the book running lead managers to the offer, it said.

Just Dial had first filed papers with the regulators for an IPO in August last year and was seen raising about $80 million. The offering was shelved due to a sharp fall in the markets that affected appetite for new shares.

