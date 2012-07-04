* Triggers 5 pct surge in JSW Steel and Sesa Goa shares
* Expects decision by court-appointed committee on Wednesday
* Proposal of other mines can be cleared in 10-15 days
* Exports not viable due to duty, freight charges
(Adds details on share reaction, projects)
By Siddesh Mayenkar and Koustav Samanta
BANGALORE, July 4 India's southern Karnataka
state has recommended that eight iron ore mines be approved to
resume operations with a total capacity of 5.5 million tonnes
per year, including a 2.2 million tonne mine operated by Sesa
Goa, a mining official said.
Shares in Sesa Goa and JSW Steel rose by as much
as 5 percent after the report.
A Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC)
is expected to make a decision on mine approvals later on
Wednesday, said H.R. Srinivasa, director, department of mines
and geology in the state.
A few other mines have also submitted environmental plans,
which could be cleared in 10 to 15 days, he said.
"Everything won't become normal so soon," Srinivasa said
when asked when mining would return to normal.
The country's top court had banned mining operations in the
state from July 2011, citing environmental violations, and then
switched to a partial ban in April 2012. Among others, it
allowed miner NMDC to produce 1 million tonnes per
month.
The court has capped iron ore output from Bellary mines to
25 million tonnes annually and another 5 million tonnes from
Chitradurga and Tumkur districts.
The CEC has said the mining applications should not be given
permission unless miners implement a rehabilitation and
redevelopment plan, said Srinivasa.
Shares of JSW Steel, which has a 10 million tonne
per year steel plant in Karnataka, rose 4.5 percent to close at
726.2 rupees in a flat Mumbai market. Sesa Goa shares
rose 4.3 percent to 203.35 rupees.
Arcelor Mittal, which plans to invest 300 billion rupees on
a steel plant in the state, withdrew a mining application
calling it 'a least mineralised zone', he said.
Another plan by steel group POSCO, which hopes
to produce 6 million tonnes per year in the state, has been
delayed due to problems in land acquisition after protests from
locals.
AUCTION REVENUE, EXPORT DUTIES
The CEC auctioned about 22 million tonnes of iron ore
produced by NMDC and illegal ores lying in the stockyards in the
fiscal year ended in March 2012 and will continue to hold
auctions till April 2014, Srinivasa said, adding that about 3
million tonnes remained in stockyards.
The state collected 7.3 billion rupees ($134.07 million) in
2011/12 by claiming a share of the sales proceeds from the
auction, which will be used for infrastructure development of
mining areas such as Bellary, Chitradurga and Tumkur.
The government expects to collect 100 billion rupees from
auction proceeds in coming years as more mines come on stream
and the amount of ore increases, Srinivasa said.
On exports, he said iron ore shipments would not be economic
due to high diesel prices, freight charges and with customs duty
at 30 percent.
At a separate event in New Delhi, mines minister, Dinsha
Patel, said he had sought a review of the 30 percent export duty
on iron ore.
India raised the duty on two occasions in 2011 in an effort
to reserve iron ore for local steelmakers.
"I would like to assure you that the ministry is actively
considering for a review of the export duty ... A study group
constituted in the ministry is reviewing the royalty state
structure," Patel said.
Iron ore exports from India, previously about 100 million
tonnes a year, dropped by more than half in the first 11 months
of 2011-2012. Competing suppliers in Australia, Brazil, South
Africa, Indonesia and other countries have jumped in to fill the
gap.
($1 = 54.4500 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Arnika Thakur in NEW DELHI, editing by
Jane Baird)