By Fayaz Bukhari
| SRINAGAR, India, March 21
SRINAGAR, India, March 21 Two militants opened
fire at an army camp in Indian Kashmir on Saturday in the second
attack against security forces in two days, an army official
said, adding to pressure on India's nationalist government after
it swore to end such violence.
Saturday's attack happened on the Pathankote-Jammu National
Highway, around 20 km (12 miles) from the police station in
Kathua district where six people, including two militants, were
killed in a militant attack on Friday.
Kathua district is about 15 km from the border with
Pakistan, which India has long blamed for pushing militants into
its part of the disputed region.
A gun battle was underway but there were no army or civilian
casualties, said army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta.
Security agencies believe that the two militants are part of
the same group that carried out the attack on Friday.
"Terrorists opened fire from the road and our guard
retaliated. We have cordoned the area and they are hiding in
nearby bushes adjacent to the army camp," Mehta said.
The national highway has been closed and state school
examinations in the district have been called off.
The previous big attack in Kashmir was in December, when
militants struck at an army camp in Uri, also near the border
with Pakistan but further up the Kashmir valley.
"If (this) is indeed a terrorist strike, it marks a sharp
departure from past attacks. Two attacks in two days in same
area of Jammu very unusual," Former Jammu and Kashmir chief
minister Omar Abdullah said in a Twitter post.
Pakistan denies allegations that it supports the militants
and instead calls for talks to resolve the dispute at the heart
of six decades of hostility with India.
(Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Paul Tait)