(Updates with militants' death, quotes)
By Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India, March 21 Two militants opened
fire at an army camp in Indian Kashmir on Saturday but were
killed in a gun battle, an army official said, with the second
attack against security forces in two days piling pressure on
the federal government after it swore to end the violence.
Saturday's attack happened on the Pathankote-Jammu National
Highway, around 20 km (12 miles) from the police station in
Kathua district where six people, including two militants, were
killed in a militant attack on Friday.
Kathua district is about 15 km from the border with
Pakistan, which India has long blamed for pushing militants into
its part of the disputed region.
"The identity of the terrorists is being ascertained. It is
not clear yet whether they infiltrated recently or had
infiltrated earlier. We have recovered arms and ammunition from
them," Brigadier R. S. Rana of the Indian Army said.
The two militants were killed after a gun battle that lasted
for hours on Saturday. "We went slowly to prevent any
casualties," Rana told Reuters.
"We cannot rule out terrorists' presence, that's why we are
still sanitising the area."
Security agencies believe that the two militants belonged to
the same group that carried out the attack on Friday.
The national highway has been closed and state school
examinations in the district have been called off.
The previous big attack in Kashmir was in December, when
militants struck at an army camp in Uri, also near the border
with Pakistan but further up the Kashmir valley.
"If (this) is indeed a terrorist strike, it marks a sharp
departure from past attacks. Two attacks in two days in (the)
same area of Jammu (is) very unusual," Former Jammu and Kashmir
chief minister Omar Abdullah said in a Twitter post.
Pakistan denies allegations that it supports the militants
and instead calls for talks to resolve the dispute at the heart
of six decades of hostility with India.
(Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Paul Tait and Clelia
Oziel)