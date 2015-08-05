By Fayaz Bukhari
| SRINAGAR, India
SRINAGAR, India Aug 5 Indian forces captured a
Pakistani militant on Wednesday after a deadly attack on a
military convoy in the disputed Kashmir region, Indian officials
said.
The accusation could further raise tension between the
nuclear-armed neighbours following a recent attack on an Indian
police station in which seven people were killed and
intermittent clashes on their disputed border in Kashmir.
A group of militants attacked an Indian army convoy in the
south of Jammu and Kashmir state earlier on Wednesday, killing
two soldiers and wounding eight.
The militants fled into forest, taking three passersby
hostage. Soldiers later stormed a hilltop school where they were
holed up, killing two of them and capturing one, officials said.
"In our preliminary questioning, he has said he is from
Faisalabad, Pakistan," Danish Rana, inspector general of police,
told reporters. He identified the militant as Usman, 22.
"We are going to find out what route he has taken, what was
the target," he said.
India has long accused Pakistan of pushing separatist Muslim
militants into India's part of Kashmir to foment revolt in
India's only Muslim-majority region, which both countries claim.
Muslim Pakistan says it only gives moral and diplomatic
support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for
self-determination.
Last week, gunmen stormed a police station and killed seven
people in India's Punjab state, south of Kashmir. India said the
gunmen had come from Pakistan, according to an analysis of a GPS
tracking device they carried.
The government had ordered security forces to try to take
the militants holed up in the police station alive to nail down
evidence of their identities. But the men were killed in the
day-long operation.
"Taking a man alive is a significant breakthrough. We need
to know who these people are," said A.S. Dulat, former head of
India's external spy agency.
Pakistan rejected the assertion that the gunmen involved in
the Punjab attack came from Pakistan, calling it
"unsubstantiated and unwarranted".
There was no immediate word from Pakistan on the gunman
captured on Wednesday.
In 2008, India arrested a lone member of a 10-strong group
that carried out attacks in the city of Mumbai in which 166
people were killed. Authorities used his testimony to show that
the assault was plotted by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba
(LET) militant group. The gunman was later executed.
Later this month, national security advisers from the two
sides are due to meet to discuss terrorism.
(Additional reporting and writing by Sanjeev Miglani in New
Delhi)