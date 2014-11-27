(Updates with death toll and details)
By Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India Nov 27 Gunmen wearing army
uniforms on Thursday attacked an Indian army base near the
border with Pakistan, leaving ten people dead in the worst
militant violence in the disputed state of Kashmir in more than
a year.
The incident came as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and
Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif had a brief meeting at a
summit of South Asian leaders in Nepal that clinched a deal to
create a regional electricity grid.
Four or five gunmen split into two groups upon arriving in
the town of Arnia, about 4 km (3 miles) from the border, with
one group attacking an army bunker and the other holed up in a
house, a senior army officer said.
Three soldiers and three civilians were shot dead, said
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, adding, "My
condolences to the families."
He said four militants were also killed.
India and Pakistan fought two of their three wars since
independence in 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which they
both claim in full but rule in part.
Muslim separatists have been fighting Indian forces in the
Indian portion of Kashmir since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of
training and arming the rebels in the portion it controls and
sending them to the Indian side, a claim its neighbour denies.
The gunmen did not infiltrate from the Pakistani side of the
border, a senior Border Security Force official said.
"They came in a car to Arnia and took shelter in a bunker
and targeted the army," he said.
The last major attack in Kashmir was in September last year,
when nine people were killed in a gun battle a day after the
leaders of the two countries agreed to meet on the sidelines of
the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
The incident comes a day ahead of a visit planned by Modi to
Jammu, where he will address two election rallies amid phased
state polls that conclude on Dec 20.
The attack was a deliberate attempt to disrupt ties between
the rivals, Abdullah said on social media website Twitter.
"Some things never change," he added. "Ind & Pak PMs at the
same venue and a fierce encounter breaks out."
