By Fayaz Bukhari
| SRINAGAR, India
SRINAGAR, India Nov 29 Militants attacked an
army base near the Indian city of Jammu on Tuesday, killing two
security personnel before taking positions inside the complex,
officials said.
Up to four gunmen attacked the large base in Nagrota just
before dawn, a senior army official said. One militant was
killed and three soldiers were also wounded, the official said.
In a separate attack to the south of Jammu, Indian border
forces killed three of five or six militants who were trying to
cross into India along the disputed frontier with Pakistan,
police said.
Jammu is the winter capital of India's Jammu and Kashmir
state, part of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir
that has been divided between arch-rivals India and Pakistan
since independence from Britain in 1947 but is claimed in full
by both.
Attacks against Indian security forces have increased in
recent months, while Indian and Pakistani cross-border firing
along the heavily militarised frontier has intensified as
tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours has risen.
The attacks come on the same day Pakistan's new army chief,
Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa, took charge. Later this
week, Pakistan officials are due in the Indian city of Amritsar
for an Asian regional summit.
India accuses Pakistan of supporting militants based on its
side of the border who cross over to launch attacks. Pakistan
denies that, accusing India of abusing the rights of Muslim
Kashmiris opposed to Indian rule.
Kashmir has been gripped by protests since security forces
killed a popular separatist leader in July. A crackdown in
response to the protests has paralysed much of the region.
Nineteen Indian soldiers were killed in an attack on an
Indian army base in Kashmir on Sept. 18 in the worst such
assault in 14 years.
(Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Robert Birsel)