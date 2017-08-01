Police kill militant commander in Kashmir; protests erupt

People stand on the rubble of a house after it was damaged during a gunbattle between militants and Indian security forces in Hakripora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district August 1, 2017.

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - The top commander of an Islamist group was killed in Kashmir on Tuesday, a police official said, triggering protests and prompting the authorities to suspend internet and train services.

Abu Dujana, of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group, was gunned down with an accomplice in Pulwama district to the south of the region's summer capital Srinagar, police spokesman Manoj Pandita said.

Acting on a tipoff, police launched a search in the village of Hadripora in the early hours and killed the two in a fierce encounter, Pandita said.

Dujana was implicated in several militant attacks in South Kashmir and had a cash reward of 1.5 million rupees ($23,400) on his head.

Relatives wail during the funeral of Firdous Ahmad, a civilian, who according to local media was killed during clashes following the killing of two militants in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, at Begumbagh in south Kashmir's Pulwama district August 1, 2017. Danish Ismail

One protester was killed and several injured as clashes broke out at several places across Kashmir following the incident.

Unrest has simmered in Kashmir since popular militant leader Burhan Wani was killed just over a year ago, sparking clashes that have left more than 90 civilians dead.

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH People gather next to the body of Arif Nabi Dar, a militant, who according to local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral at Lilhar in south Kashmir's Pulwama district August 1, 2017. Danish Ismail

India has been struggling to restore normality in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which both India and Pakistan claim in full but rule in part.

India accuses Pakistan of infiltrating militants across a de facto border to carry out attacks, a charge denied by Islamabad.

($1 = 64.0825 Indian rupees)