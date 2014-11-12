* Modi takes development pitch to majority-Muslim region
* Hindu nationalist PM courts former separatist
* BJP to fall short of majority in Jammu & Kashmir - poll
* Eyes unprecedented role in state government
By Sanjeev Miglani and Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India, Nov 12 Accompanied by half a
dozen guards, Hina Bhat knocks on doors in Srinagar, the heart
of a revolt against Indian rule, to persuade Kashmiris to vote
for the Bharatiya Janata Party in this month's state election.
After winning the biggest national mandate in 30 years,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist BJP has
launched its most audacious election project yet - to win power
in Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir and integrate the disputed
region fully into India.
It is Modi's toughest test - his party has no base in the
Kashmir Valley where it is seen as anti-Muslim. Even more of a
red rag is the BJP's long-held demand to abrogate the Himalayan
region's special status in the constitution.
Its aggressive posture toward Pakistan which also claims
Kashmir is just as menacing to the people sandwiched between the
two countries.
And yet, within weeks, Modi has shaken up an election race
dominated by two regional groups and the Congress party. A
former separatist leader, Sajjad Lone, met Modi this week and
said the BJP leader could change Kashmir's fortunes.
A poll on Tuesday said the BJP would win the most seats ever
in Jammu and Kashmir but fall short of its goal of 44 in the
87-seat state assembly.
"There is only one mantra and that is development. The
hunger for development in Kashmir is the same as the rest of
country, if not more," said BJP strategist Ram Madhav.
"We want a state government that can move
shoulder-to-shoulder with Modi."
Bhat, a dentist-turned-politician, offers voters exhausted
by years of strife the vision that Modi promises to the rest of
India - of "smart" cities and expressways.
To voters recovering from the worst floods in a century,
those plans are a far cry from reality.
In September, the river Jhelum overflowed and flooded
Srinagar, destroying homes and livelihoods, and fuelling anger
against the state administration.
Two months on, people are still clearing up. The city -
famed for the mountains that flank it and the houseboats on its
mirror-calm lake - looks like a bomb hit it.
"You need a force to get things moving. In Modi we see that
force," Bhat says.
Hers is a tough act in a district where many voters heed
calls by separatists to shun elections that they see as an
attempt to legitimise Indian rule.
TARGETING HINDUS
The BJP is banking on support in Hindu-dominated Jammu as
well as in Buddhist Ladakh to pick up seats.
In the Kashmir Valley, the bone of contention between India
and Pakistan, they hope to win over independents, engineer
splits in regional parties and get Hindus who fled during the
revolt to register and vote.
The Hindus are a minority in Kashmir but their votes become
important if many Muslims boycott. The election begins on Nov.
25 and will be in stages, with results due in December.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat
Conference separatist alliance, sees the BJP's ploy as cynical.
"Not only are they trying to win the election through
default, they are trying to split Muslims into Shias and Sunnis
- and even within Sunnis a further split," he said. "It's
dangerous."
At the same time, the government is silencing independent
voices, he says. India cancelled talks with Pakistan in August
after a Hurriyat leader met Pakistan's envoy to India.
"In the beginning we thought the BJP's talk of taking power
in Kashmir was rhetoric. But they are going about it
systematically. At the very least, they want to be in a position
where they will play a role in government," said Noor Ahmad
Baba, a Kashmir University politics professor.
