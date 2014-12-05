SRINAGAR, India Dec 5 Five members of the
Indian security forces were killed in a suicide attack on an
army artillery camp in northern Kashmir early on Friday as
militants step up violence in the disputed region near the
border with Pakistan, officials said.
The latest attack took place in Kashmir's Uri sector near
the militarised border. Kashmiris are voting for a new state
assembly in large numbers, officials said, and the attack came
just days before voting in the staggered election is due to be
held in that sector.
Abdul Ghani Mir, a state police officer, said five police
and soldiers were killed. Three attackers were also killed, he
said, but it was not yet known if more were involved.
"We have cordoned off the area, the national highway near
Uri has been closed," Mir said.
Soldiers killed six militants earlier this week in nearby
Kupwara as they crossed over from Pakistan, which the army said
was part of a push by militants to disrupt the vote.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist party is
making its most serious bid yet to win power in the troubled
state, banking on votes in the Hindu-majority Jammu and Buddhist
Ladakh areas. It is also capitalising on the rise of
independents and splits elsewhere in Muslim-majority Kashmir.
Separatists have called for a boycott of the election and
militants have stepped up attacks after a lull of months.
However, more than 70 percent of voters turned out to cast
their ballot in the first phase of the election, weary of strife
and lack of development in the Himalayan region that is at the
heart of 67 years of hostility between India and Pakistan.
"Kashmiris have come out to vote in such large numbers
because they want to recapture control of their lives,"
political commentator Prem Shankar Jha wrote in the Hindustan
Times.
(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani;
Editing by Paul Tait)