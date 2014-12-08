By Fayaz Bukhari
| SRINAGAR, India
SRINAGAR, India Dec 8 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi on Monday headed to disputed Kashmir to rally
support for his party's bid to win a state election, following
several militant attacks blamed on Pakistan-based groups.
Tension has risen in the Himalayan region after 11 soldiers
and police were killed in an attack on an Indian army camp,
prompting a call for Pakistan to do more to stop militants from
crossing the militarised border that divides Kashmir.
Modi and military officials said the attack, one of several
last week, was aimed at disrupting the state election, which
drew a record turnout of 70 percent of Kashmiris in its first
two phases. Separatists had called for a boycott.
Modi will take his campaign into Srinagar, the state capital
and the heart of the 25-year revolt against Indian rule.
About 3,000 paramilitary troops, accompanied by sniffer
dogs, stood guard around a cricket stadium where Modi is
scheduled to speak. Militants have in the past tried to stage
attacks during visits by Indian leaders.
"The security grid is in place," an army official,
Lieutenant-General Subrata Saha, told reporters. "It won't be
appropriate for me to say anything more than that."
Modi has offered Kashmiris new jobs and smart cities in the
hope of ending the revolt and tying the Muslim-majority region
closer to India.
His Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has long
advocated ending Kashmir's special constitutional status and the
territory is central to its vision of a strong, united India.
The party is banking on votes in the Hindu-dominated region
of Jammu, Buddhist Ladakh and independents in Kashmir to seize
power.
Pakistan says the election is meaningless and instead calls
for talks to resolve the dispute that has poisoned ties between
the neighbours ever since independence from Britain in 1947.
(Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)