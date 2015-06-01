By Fayaz Bukhari
| SRINAGAR, India, June 1
SRINAGAR, India, June 1 The Indian army killed
four militants during a sixteen-hour gun battle in the disputed
Kashmir region that ended late on Sunday, foiling an attack on a
military base after the men crossed the heavily militarised
border from Pakistan, police said.
The fighting erupted near the border town of Tangdhar after
the men were spotted approaching the base and then took shelter
in two homes, said a police officer, who asked not to be
identified because he is not authorised to discuss the matter.
The army fired mortars and machine guns at the buildings and
airlifted 40 soldiers from an elite commando unit to battle the
men, the officer said. The army is searching for two militants
who may have escaped, he said.
"There were multiple blasts in these two houses as the
militants were carrying a large quantity of ammunition that went
off in the army operation," the officer said.
Senior police official Garib Dass confirmed that the four
had been killed in the clash.
India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since
independence in 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which they
both claim in full but rule in part.
Muslim separatists have been fighting Indian forces in the
Indian portion of Kashmir since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of
training and arming the rebels in the portion it controls and
sending them to the Indian side.
Pakistan denies that, saying it only offers diplomatic
support to Kashmir's Muslims who face human rights abuses at the
hands of Indian security forces. India denies rights abuses.
This was the second major attack on the Indian army in the
last week after three soldiers were shot dead by militants.
Militants in Kashmir also shot dead two men and threatened
to kill employees working for mobile phone companies in the last
week.
In May, a previously unknown militant group called
Lashkar-e-Islam put up posters demanding phone companies shut
down their operations amid concerns their cell towers were being
used to locate and target fighters.
(Editing By Andrew MacAskill, Robert Birsel)