By Fayaz Bukhari
| SOPORE, India, June 17
SOPORE, India, June 17 After years of sharply
reduced political violence in Indian-controlled Kashmir, the
gunning down of four men with links to militants has fanned
fears of a new wave of bloodletting.
No group has claimed responsibility for the killings, but
the police blame a breakaway faction of Hizbul Mujahideen, the
largest group in the region, which has been fighting for
Kashmir's merger with neighbouring Pakistan.
"They have serious differences with ... other militant
leadership over several issues," said Garib Dass, the chief of
the police for northern Kashmir. "They feel that these people
have damaged the movement and are targeting them."
The killings have raised fears militants are regrouping and
this could be the start of a new period of unrest in Kashmir
that has been the main flashpoint between nuclear-armed
neighbours India and Pakistan.
The bloodshed comes after five telecom workers and vendors
were shot by militants last month after claims the cell phone
towers were being used by security forces to target their
members.
The murders have centred on the northern Kashmiri town of
Sopore, about 30 miles (50 km) from the border, that has long
endured militancy, violence and a heavy military presence.
In the last few days, India has deployed an additional 600
soldiers and police specialising in counterinsurgency operations
to the area, police said.
Soldiers are conducting searches for suspected militants and
have put up posters offering a million rupees( $15,600) for
information that can lead to the arrest of two militant
commanders who are said to have plotted the attacks.
Ajai Sahni, the executive director of the New Delhi-based
Institute of Conflict Management, said that a new generation of
militants could be emerging who are trying to join militant
groups or win backing from Pakistan by staging the killings.
"These youngsters are likely self-radicalised over the
Internet and do not have necessary linkages to established
terrorist formations for recruitment, and therefore seek to give
positive proof of their commitment," he said.
For the last four days in Sopore, a town of almost half a
million people, the roads have been deserted, and most of the
shops and local businesses have closed.
"There is fear psychosis here," said Mohammad Ashraf,
president of the Traders Federation of Sopore.
The attacks have come at a time of deteriorating relations
between India and Pakistan. Both countries traded bitter verbal
exchanges last week after India conducted a cross-border raid in
Myanmar and a junior minister said it was a message to Pakistan
that India will go after militants anywhere.
($1 = 64.1500 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Sanjeev Miglani in New Delhi; Editing
by Andrew MacAskill)