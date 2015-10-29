By Fayaz Bukhari
| SRINAGAR, India
SRINAGAR, India Oct 29 Indian security forces
in Kashmir killed on Thursday a top commander of Islamist
militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who allegedly was involved
in several attacks in the disputed region in recent years, an
official said.
Abu Qasim was the most-wanted militant in Kashmir, which
India and Pakistan claim in full but rule in part, said Syed
Javaid Mujtaba Gillani, the chief of police in Indian Kashmir.
"It is a major success," Gillani said of the overnight
security force operation centred on a village in the south of
the Himalayan region.
Gillani said the killing of Qasim would dent the operational
capabilities of LeT and hurt coordination between various
militant groups. Qasim was a resident of Bahawalpur city in
Pakistan, he said.
India has long accused Pakistan of pushing separatist Muslim
militants into India's part of Kashmir to foment revolt in the
Muslim-majority region. Pakistan denies those accusations.
Escalating tension over Kashmir led to the cancellation of a
meeting between the national security advisers of the
nuclear-armed neighbours in August.
Pakistan last week committed to take "effective action"
against LeT, which India also blames for an attack by suicide
commandos on Mumbai in 2008 in which 166 people were killed.
India welcomed the move.
(Writing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Paritosh Bansal, Robert
Birsel)