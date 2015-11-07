By Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India Nov 7 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi pledged 800 billion rupees ($12.10 billion) in
funds to bolster development and economic growth in Kashmir, a
year after the worst flooding in more than a century destroyed
half a million homes there.
Addressing several thousand people in a cricket stadium in
the northern state's capital of Srinagar, Modi said he wanted to
go beyond helping flood victims. He promised to create jobs for
Kashmiri youth by improving education and promoting industries,
including tourism and cashmere wool.
"The biggest task at hand here is to find work for the youth
of Kashmir and Ladakh ... our youth should get the cheapest and
the best education, and of global standards," he said. Ladakh is
another mountainous region in the north.
Saturday's visit is Modi's first this year to the disputed
territory which has been plagued by militant violence for years.
Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan both claim Kashmir in
full but rule it in part.
Violence in India's only Muslim-majority region has eased
significantly from levels in the 1990s, when armed revolt
against Indian rule erupted.
Kashmiris have been protesting against a lack of federal aid
for last year's floods that the state government estimates
caused $16 billion of damage.
Security forces in Kashmir detained nearly 400 separatists
on Friday to prevent them from holding an anti-government
protest march during Modi's visit.
Hours before Modi's rally, in footage screened on national
television, police detained an independent parliamentarian,
Engineer Rashid, for protesting with black flags.
Security was tight with paramilitary forces and
sharpshooters deployed, while schools and colleges were shut.
Internet services were suspended hours before Modi arrived.
In his 40-minute speech, Modi highlighted progress,
promising improved road and rail networks, as well as branches
of India's prestigious management and technology institutes.
"Kashmir has suffered a lot ... the dreams of several
generations have been shattered, but I have the confidence that
my Kashmir will rise again," he said.
Comparing the devastation from the floods to that in his
home state of Gujarat after an earthquake in 2001, Modi said:
"thousands died ... homes were destroyed ... nobody believed we
would be able to rebuild so quickly."
India accuses Pakistan of backing the separatist militants
fighting security forces in Indian Kashmir. Pakistan denies that
saying it only offers diplomatic support to Kashmir's suppressed
Muslims.
