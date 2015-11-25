SRINAGAR, India Nov 25 Three gunmen attacked and entered an army base in the disputed Indian region of Kashmir on Wednesday, a senior army officer said, raising tension over the disputed border with Pakistan that runs nearby.

The attackers cut a perimeter fence and penetrated the Indian army's battalion headquarters in Tangdhar in northern Kashmir, the officer told Reuters.

"We have heard three blasts initially and a gun battle is on," said the officer, who asked not to be identified because he is not authorised to speak on the record. (Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari; Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Paul Tait)