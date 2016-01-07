SRINAGAR, India Jan 7 The leader of India's
insurgency-plagued Jammu and Kashmir state and an ally of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi died on Thursday, bringing political
uncertainty to the disputed region at the heart of tension
between India and Pakistan.
Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, 79, died of a respiratory infection
after spending the last two weeks in hospital in New Delhi, a
spokesman for his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said.
"Mufti Sahab's demise leaves a huge void in the nation and
in J&K, where his exemplary leadership had a major impact on
people's lives," Modi said in a message on Twitter.
The Muslim-majority region is claimed in full, but ruled in
part, by India and Pakistan and a high-level dialogue between
the nuclear-armed neighbours only resumed recently after India
agreed to add it to the agenda of talks that seek to reduce
border tension and contain militant attacks.
Modi and his Pakistani counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, who met
last month, are struggling to keep the talks on track after a
militant attack last weekend on an Indian air base near the
border.
India says the attack was carried out by Kashmiri
separatists operating from Pakistan.
Sayeed, who was appointed to lead the state for a second
time last year, formed an unlikely partnership with Modi's Hindu
nationalist party to govern state for the first time.
At the time, he likened a coalition with Modi's party to a
meeting of the North and South Pole.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to bring the
contested region into the Indian mainstream, while Sayeed's
party supports self-rule.
Sayeed was a member of the state government during some of
the worst years of the insurgency.
When he was home minister in 1989 his daughter was kidnapped
by gunmen who threatened to kill her unless jailed militants
were released. The government later agreed to their demands.
Another daughter, Mehbooba Mufti, a member of parliament, is
expected to take over the party leadership.
She is known to take a more pro-Kashmiri stance than her
father and the BJP on the most contentious issues, but the
coalition is expected to last.
For example, she favours reining in more of the
army's shoot-to-kill powers and protecting the state's special
status that allows it to make its own laws.
India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir and
clashes across their disputed frontier there do occur, although
a 2003 ceasefire has largely held.
(Reporting By Fayaz Bukhari; Writing by Andrew MacAskill;
Editing by Malini Menon, Robert Birsel)