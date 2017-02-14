SRINAGAR, India Feb 14 Three Indian soldiers
and one militant were killed on Tuesday in a gun battle in its
restive region of Kashmir, in the second deadly clash between
security forces and separatist fighters in three days.
Five soldiers were also wounded in the shootout in North
Kashmir's Bandipora district as a joint army and police team
mounted a search following a tip-off that up to three gunmen
were in the area, a defence spokesman said.
"During the searches, militants hiding in a house opened
fire, triggering off an encounter," Lieutenant Colonel Rajesh
Kalia told Reuters. He said there were no arrests, while the
remaining gunmen were unaccounted for.
India is trying to contain a low-level insurgency in its
northernmost region that dates back more than a quarter century.
Protests flared last year after security forces killed a popular
underground separatist leader called Burhan Wani.
India accuses Pakistan of smuggling in men, equipment and
counterfeit cash to back separatist fighters - a charge
Islamabad denies. The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought two
of their three wars since independence over Kashmir, which both
claim in full but rule only in part.
Four militants and two Indian soldiers were among seven
killed in a gun battle in South Kashmir on Sunday.
(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Randy Fabi)