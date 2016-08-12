By Tommy Wilkes and Fayaz Bukhari
| NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR, India
NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR, India Aug 12 Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met leaders of national
political parties to find a way of ending weeks of unrest in
Kashmir, but some separatists said the talks would be futile if
they did not include all the parties to the conflict.
Indian security forces killed a militant leader on July 8,
sparking a wave of violent protests across the Himalayan region,
which has been ruled in part, but claimed in full, by both India
and Pakistan since 1947.
Police extended a curfew in parts of the Muslim-majority
territory for a 35th day on Friday, a clampdown that Kashmiris
said showed authorities' failure to defuse deep-seated anger
against Indian rule.
With 54 protesters killed so far, one of the two factions of
the region's main separatist alliance, the Hurriyat Conference,
said there was no sign of the anger abating.
"Unless there is an acknowledgement among all political
parties in India that Kashmir is a dispute and not an internal
issue and has to be addressed accordingly, there is very little
chance of the situation improving or real peace returning," said
faction chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
Modi led the closed-door meeting in New Delhi attended by
leaders of the opposition Congress party, and several regional
parties, according to a picture his office posted on social
media.
Opposition leaders have also stepped up calls for an
all-party delegation to visit Kashmir for talks with regional
leaders.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party rules the state in a
power-sharing arrangement with a regional party and has long
advocated a tough posture toward the revolt.
His government has shunned talks with Hurriyat and other
groups that challenge India's claim, putting on hold peace talks
with Pakistan, telling it to first rein in anti-India militants
operating from its territory, a charge its arch rival rejects.
Modi this week appealed to young people in the state to
abandon violence and work for its development. Protests have
erupted against Indian rule for decades, and analysts said
Modi's government appeared short of ideas on how to pacify the
protesters.
"I don't see anything in terms of a strategy," said Ajai
Sahni, of the Institute for Conflict Management, based in Delhi.
"The government and the separatists are speaking in completely
divergent voices."
A resolution by India's lower house of parliament on Friday
urged steps to restore peace. Operations of mobile telephone
networks were suspended late on Thursday amid worries about
fresh violence following Friday prayers.
(Additional reporting by Rupam Jain and Douglas Busvine in NEW
DELHI and Amjad Ali in ISLAMABAD; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and
Clarence Fernandez)