SRINAGAR, Sept 20 India on Tuesday killed at
least eight people trying to sneak across its disputed border
with Pakistan in Kashmir, army officials said, two days after a
deadly assault on an Indian army base that New Delhi blamed on
its neighbour.
Indian troops fired at a group of at least eight intruders,
and had set out to retrieve the bodies, a senior Indian army
officer told Reuters. The suspected infiltration took place near
the town of Uri, the site of Sunday's attack on the army base.
Army spokesman Manish Kumar said a number of infiltrators
had been killed, but he could not confirm how many.
In Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, a Pakistani
colonel said there was no firing along the Line of Control, the
de facto border where thousands of Indian and Pakistani troops
face off against each other.
Both sides were on high alert and strengthening their
positions, he added.
Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria reiterated that no
shot had been fired by Pakistan, after Indian television
channels said troops of both countries had exchanged fire.
"There seems to be some activity across the border but there
has been no activity from our side, not one shot fired from
here," he told Reuters.
India accuses Pakistan of having a role in the Sunday raid
on the brigade headquarters in Uri, one of the deadliest attacks
in the Himalayan region that has been divided since 1947 and
lies at the heart of the nuclear-armed neighbours' rivalry.
Pakistan denies any role in the attack.
(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in SRINAGAR, Mehreen Zahra-Malik in
ISLAMABAD and Arqam Naqash in MUZAFFARABAD; Writing by Tommy
Wilkes; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)