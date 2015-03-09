By Fayaz Bukhari
| SRINAGAR, India, March 9
SRINAGAR, India, March 9 A ruckus over the
release from prison of a man who led the most serious revolt in
decades against the Indian military in Kashmir is adding to
mounting problems for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he tries
to push economic reform through parliament.
The lower house of parliament was temporarily adjourned on
Monday after opposition parties demanded to know why separatist
leader Masarat Alam Bhat was released at the weekend by
Kashmir's state government, which Modi's nationalist party
supports.
"I am angered and condemn the release, just like other
lawmakers," Modi said in parliament. "I can assure you that my
government was not informed about the decision by the state
government and neither were we consulted."
Modi swept to office ten months ago promising rapid economic
transformation but disparate opposition parties have united to
block his agenda, forcing the government to rely on executive
orders called ordinances to pass unpopular policies.
With two weeks remaining of the current session of
parliament before a recess, the government needs to win support
for ordinances, including those raising the foreign direct
investment limit in the insurance sector, or they will expire.
Under pressure from investors and voters to perform, the
government is considering calling a rare joint session of
parliament to push through market-friendly laws.
"The clock is ticking for the government," deputy finance
minister Jayant Sinha said in an interview with Mint newspaper
published on Monday.
Modi has a majority in the lower house of parliament but
needs cross party support in the upper house.
The opposition stalled proceedings in both houses to protest
the release of Bhat, accused of orchestrating 2010 protests by
Kashmiris demanding independence from Indian rule that led to
weeks of clashes. More than 100 people were shot by Indian
troops.
Bhat's release is an embarrassment for Modi's Bharaitya
Janata Party (BJP), which for the first time has a role in
ruling the Muslim majority state after forming an unlikely
coalition.
The Hindu nationalist BJP wants to bring the contested
region into the Indian mainstream, while its regional partner,
the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), supports self rule.
Bhat said in an interview with Reuters on Sunday that even
though he had been released from jail, his life was not much
better because Kashmir resembled a prison because of the heavy
military presence.
Kashmir is a longtime source of dispute between India and
Pakistan, with both countries controlling different parts of the
region and claiming all of it.
(Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Nick Macfie)