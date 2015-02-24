SRINAGAR Feb 24 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's Hindu nationalist party will for the first time have a
role in governing the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and
Kashmir, at the heart of nearly seven decades of hostility with
Pakistan, officials said.
Modi, who stormed to power in May, 2014, personally
addressed election rallies in the northern Indian state in the
run-up to the vote last December, aiming to bring the heavily
militarised Himalayan region into the Indian mainstream, a
long-running goal of his right-wing party.
But no party won a clear majority. Modi's Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) secured a record 25 seats, while the regional
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats in the state's
87-seat assembly.
Two months of complex negotiations between party leaders on
how to share power concluded on Tuesday, with both sides finally
agreeing to govern jointly, despite their differing ideologies.
Unlike the BJP, the PDP promotes a policy of self-rule for
Jammu and Kashmir and of engaging in talks with militant
separatists in the state.
The two sides have formed an alliance to work out a common
programme that focuses on welfare and leaves aside traditionally
contentious issues, including the size of the Indian military's
presence in the state.
"The deadlock that existed on some issues has been broken
and we will form the government in Kashmir," BJP president Amit
Shah told reporters in New Delhi.
Party officials in Srinagar, the state's summer capital,
said the BJP had agreed to sideline a long-standing pledge to
scrap Article 370, a constitutional provision that grants the
state special status and allows it to make its own laws.
The government will be headed by PDP leader Mufti Mohammad
Sayeed for six years.
The two parties also agreed to form a committee to discuss
the revocation of the Armed Forces' Special Powers' Act which
gives the army the authority to make arrests without warrants.
After the state vote, Pakistan called the elections
meaningless, calling instead for talks to resolve a dispute over
parts of the territory that has festered since independence from
Britain in 1947.
