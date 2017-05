NEW DELHI, June 17 Kazakhstan plans to supply energy resources to a growing Indian economy, its energy minister Vladimir Shkolnik told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India is the world's fourth-largest oil consumer and crude imports from Kazakhstan are almost negligible because of logistics and transportation issues.

"We also agreed to conduct a feasibility study on transportation of crude oil and gas from Kazakhstan to India via pipeline or as LNG," India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was also at the meeting, said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon)