MUMBAI KEC International (KECL.NS), which is engaged in power, railways and water projects, expects an order book of 90-95 billion rupees by the end of March, Chief Executive Ramesh Chandak told Reuters.

The company, which has an order book of 92 billion rupees currently, expects acceleration in project execution while new order wins may not match December quarter, Chandak said.

In the December quarter, the company won 25 billion rupees of new orders, he said.

Earlier, the company posted a 39 percent jump in its December quarter net profit to 806 million rupees on a net sales of 14.6 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)