NEW DELHI Oct 15 Kenya will auction six exploration blocks by the end of this year, Energy Minister Kiratu Murungi said at a conference here on Monday.

Kenya said in July it planned to map out new oil blocks for licensing after two firms gave up portions of acreage under exploration licences..

The country and its neighbours in east Africa, as well as the Horn of the continent, have become a hot spot for oil and gas exploration in recent years, spurred by new finds in countries including Uganda, Tanzania and Mozambique.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma)