NEW DELHI, June 12 India will start to directly
transfer subsidy on retail sale of kerosene to bank accounts of
some consumers by March 31, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told
Reuters on Friday, as the country seeks to better target federal
doles to the poor.
Pradhan said his ministry was in talks with state
governments to launch the scheme in 25 districts.
India has saved 100 billion rupees ($1.56 billion) subsidy
outgo on cooking gas through a similar scheme, which the
government says has knocked off about 40 million illegal
consumers from the system.
"The objective is not to stop the use of kerosene but to
make it available to the targeted and poor audience," Pradhan
said in an interview.
Pradhan also said his government was encouraging companies
to buy more oil from the spot market instead of long-term
contracts to take advantage of lower prices.
($1 = 64.1000 Indian rupees)
