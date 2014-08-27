By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 27 Indian federal investigators
will not oppose applications for bail by five men arrested over
the murder of two teenage girls hanged from a tree, a source
familiar with the case said, paving the way for the suspects'
release.
The killings in May in India's most populous state shocked
the world and stoked political tension between newly-elected
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state officials over the
investigation of the case.
Initial inquiries had suggested the two cousins, aged 14 and
15, and belonging to a low-caste community, were raped before
being hanged from a mango tree, highlighting a breakdown in law
and order in northern Uttar Pradesh state.
The suspects, three brothers and two policemen, are being
held in jail in the town of Budaun, 198 km (123 miles) southeast
of the capital, New Delhi. They become eligible for bail upon
the expiry of a 90-day period for authorities to press charges.
That deadline passed on Tuesday for one of the suspects,
while for the others it falls on Thursday.
The decision by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
not to oppose bail follows a forensic report last week that
ruled out sexual assault, and another preliminary report by a
medical panel that reached a similar conclusion.
"The CBI won't oppose a bail plea if it comes ... initial
reports do not say that they are likely culprits," the source,
who had direct knowledge of the CBI probe but sought anonymity
in the absence of authority to disclose details, told Reuters.
"They have pointed out inconsistencies in the initial
post-mortem and have called the doctors and staff for further
consultation," the source added, referring to the medical panel.
No lawyer has so far been hired by the suspects to post
bail. Reached by telephone through a neighbour, the mother of
the three brothers who are suspects said she was satisfied with
how the investigation was going.
"We are short of money so we have not talked to lawyers
yet," she said in response to questions relayed by the
neighbour. "When money is arranged we will try to get bail."
Investigators have not been able to substantiate testimony
against the suspects from the girls' relatives. While no charges
will be filed at this stage, the suspects have not been declared
innocent and the CBI probe will continue, the agency has said.
In a speech this month, Modi said India was shamed by
increasing reports of sexual violence against women and girls.
The number of rapes reported rose 35.2 percent to 33,707 in
2013, with about a tenth of those reported in Uttar Pradesh,
data from the National Crime Records Bureau showed.
India stiffened its rape laws after the gang-rape and murder
of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi in 2012
sparked street protests nationwide.
Still, sex crimes against women remain widespread. Females
from poor and marginalised communities are often among the
victims, activists say, while many such crimes go unreported or
are not properly investigated.
HONOUR KILLINGS?
Archaic practices such as lynching women accused of
witchcraft, honour killings and dowry murders persist in India
because they remain socially acceptable, a United Nations
official said last year.
Before the CBI probe, the Uttar Pradesh state police
suggested the girls could have been victims of so-called
'honour' killings. A senior state police officer reiterated that
stance last week.
Honour killings, a crime usually seen in rural and
conservative parts of India, target individuals considered to
have brought dishonour to their families through actions
relatives believe have damaged their reputation.
The victims' families have consistently denied any role in
the killings, and say they will personally oppose bail
applications by the suspects.
"Everything is a lie. If the boys are let off, we will
fight," the father of one of the victims told Reuters by
telephone. "We can also commit suicide, we can do anything."
(Additional reporting by Sharat Pradhan in Lucknow; Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Clarence Fernandez)