GUWAHATI, India, July 13 The bodies of four men
have been recovered from a river in a remote part of
northeastern India that saw sectarian violence in the run-up to
the national election in May, police said on Sunday, raising
fears of a fresh round of clashes.
Any new flare-up would be an early test of whether new Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist who swept to power
in late May, can manage the tensions that sporadically erupt
among India's diverse population of 1.2 billion people.
One body was found on Saturday in the Beki river, which
flows through Assam state's Baksa district, and three were found
on Sunday, a senior police official told Reuters.
Assam has a history of clashes between militants from the
Bodo ethnic group and Muslims, whom the militants accuse of
being illegal immigrants from nearby Bangladesh. Bodo people
follow the local Bathouist religion.
Forty-one Muslims were killed by suspected Bodo militants
two months ago in and around Baksa, during the five-week general
election that brought Modi to power. The then prime minister,
Manmohan Singh, condemned the violence but Modi did not comment
upon it during his daily rallies.
The dead man found on Saturday was identified as one of four
lemon traders who went missing on Friday on their way to a
wholesale market, said L.R. Bishnoi, an inspector general of
police responsible for Baksa.
The other three bodies were yet to be identified. All four
had injuries but did not have bullet wounds, Bishnoi said.
The names of the four men who had been reported missing
indicated that they were of Muslim heritage.
Police suspect that Bodo militants are behind this weekend's
violence but no arrests have yet been made, Bishnoi said. The
army has been deployed to Baksa and a curfew is in place.
Modi left India on Sunday for Brazil, where he will be
attending a summit of the BRICS grouping of emerging economies
on Tuesday and Wednesday.
