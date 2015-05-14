PATNA, India, May 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Police
in eastern India have arrested one person and are searching for
14 others after a couple who had eloped together were beaten to
death and cremated by relatives as a crowd looked on, police
said on Thursday.
Jairam Manjhi, 25, and his 16-year-old girlfriend Parvati
Kumari were stopped by Kumari's relatives at a railway station
in Gaya district as they tried to run away together on Wednesday
morning, police said.
"They were brought back to the girl's village under heavy
protection, beaten to death and then cremated together outside
the village," Gaya's Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manoj Kumar
Sudhanshu told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"This is a clear case of 'honour killing'. They took the law
into their own hands."
Manjhi, who was married and had three children, had been in
a relationship with Kumari for six months, and this had angered
Kumari's family in Amaitha village, police said.
No one in the village tried to stop the attack on the
couple, and police heard of it only when someone from a
neighbouring village reported the crime.
Kumari's aunt has been arrested and police are carrying out
raids and searching for 14 other people, some of them Kumari's
relatives, police said.
"Honour killings" - when a person is killed by a family
member who believes the victim has brought shame on the family,
clan or community - are common in parts of South Asia, such as
Pakistan, Afghanistan and some regions of India.
Government figures show that 18 "honour killings" were
reported in India in 2014. Activists say the crime is
under-reported and many such killings are covered up and made to
look like suicides from poisoning or hanging.
In India, Khap Panchayats - community groups made up of
powerful men who set the rules in villages - are often seen as
instigating such killings. Police said preliminary evidence did
not suggest the village council was involved in this case.
(Editing by Nita Bhalla and Tim Pearce)