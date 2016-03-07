(Corrects spelling of Vijay in first paragraph)
BENGALURU, March 7 An Indian tribunal has
temporarily halted a $75 million settlement due to be paid by
spirits giant Diageo Plc to liquor baron Vijay Mallya,
after he resigned as chairman of Diageo unit United Spirits
.
The court ruled in favour of a group of creditor banks, owed
money by Mallya's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, and who had
argued they had the 'first right' to that money.
Kingfisher, which stopped flying more than three years ago,
had $1.4 billion in debts as of September 2013, according to
corporate filings from the time.
Mallya said in a statement on Sunday that he was in talks
with banks for a one-time settlement of Kingfisher's debt,
adding that he had no plans to run away from his creditors.
($1 = 67.0900 Indian rupees)
