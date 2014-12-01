NEW DELHI Dec 1 India's government has rejected
the re-appointment of liquor baron Vijay Mallya as managing
director of Kingfisher Airlines, as pressure mounts on
the tycoon to help his company repay its debts.
Kingfisher, which has not flown since 2012, said in a
statement on Monday that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had
rejected an application for Mallya's re-appointment, without
detailing why.
Indian banks want Mallya, once known as "The King of Good
Times" for his flamboyant lifestyle, to help repay more than $1
billion of loans Kingfisher owes to a consortium of largely
state-run banks.
The airline founded by Mallya failed to make a profit during
the eight years from launch to the grounding of its fleet in
October 2012, and has been unsuccessful in efforts to find new
investors to revive its operations.
United Bank of India, among more than a dozen
banks owed money by Kingfisher, has already declared Mallya a
"wilful defaulter", which in Indian law would mean that he could
be forced to stand down from any corporate posts and could
damage the fundraising prospects of businesses with which he is
associated.
Besides positions at Kingfisher and his UB Group, Mallya is
chairman of United Breweries, the Kingfisher beer
maker now 38 percent owned by Heineken, and United
Spirits, which is majority owned by Diageo.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Michael Urquhart)