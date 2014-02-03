NEW DELHI Feb 3 Grounded Indian carrier
Kingfisher Airlines Ltd said on Monday it will appeal
against a court order accepting a winding-up petition by a
UK-based creditor.
Kingfisher, which has not flown in more than a year for want
of cash, said it would appeal against the Karnataka High Court's
order admitting the petition by Aerotron Ltd. Kingfisher said
Aerotron was an unsecured creditor.
A Kingfisher spokesman declined to comment further.
Kingfisher, controlled by flamboyant liquor baron Vijay
Mallya, owes more than $1 billion to Indian state-run lenders,
and hundreds of millions of dollars more to airports and the tax
office among others.
India does not have a formal bankruptcy process. Liquidation
pleas could take years before a final verdict.
Kingfisher has said several times in the past that it was
trying to arrange funds and revive operations, but has seen
little success so far.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)