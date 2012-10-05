NEW DELHI Oct 5 India's aviation regulator is seeking legal opinion on cancelling the license of beleaguered carrier Kingfisher Airlines, which has grounded its fleet since Monday, the civil aviation minister, Ajit Singh, said on Friday.

The airline controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya is seven months behind on salary payments to employees and has never turned a profit since its launch in 2005.

"Whether (aviation regulator) can suspend the license or not, we will not allow Kingfisher to fly unless they meet the concerns that the DGCA has on safety and on the ability to maintain their operations," the minister told ET Now television channel. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)