July 5 India's beleaguered Kingfisher Airlines said on Thursday that its lenders have not started recovery proceedings after a bankers' meeting earlier in the day.

The loss-making carrier, saddled with debt of $1.4 billion at the end of March, said it had previously approached its banks with a proposal to sell a building it owns in Mumbai, and that was discussed at Thursday's meeting.

Earlier, a senior executive at State Bank of India told Reuters that lenders to Kingfisher expect to recover about 1.35 billion rupees ($24.79 million) by selling properties in Mumbai and Goa and gave the airline 15 days to come up with 'concrete steps' to improve operations.

(US$1 = 54.45 rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Swati Pandey; editing by Tony Munroe)