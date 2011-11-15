MUMBAI Nov 15 India's cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines has not been formally asked by banks to bring in fresh equity, Chairman Vijay Mallya said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Kingfisher reported a doubling of its loss in the fiscal second quarter on higher fuel prices and operating costs, amid investor worries about its future, and said its net worth has been eroded.

The company has not asked for any debt restructuring or additional funds, State Bank of India chairman Pratip Chaudhuri told reporters earlier on Tuesday. (US$1=50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)